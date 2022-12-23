Yuletide: AIG orders Police Commanders to secure Anambra, Enugu

Abutu Yaro, the Assistant Inspector Generalof Police in charge of Zone 13, has assured residents of Enugu and Anambra States of secured public spaces before, during and after the yuletide.

The AIG also ordered the Commissioners of Police of both states within the zone as well as heads of Tactical, Intelligence and Operational units to ensure visibility policing.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nkeiruka Nwode, on behalf of the AIG on Friday.

The zonal police boss reassured those who would be plying roads and airports that proactive measures had been placed to ensure that they arrive at their destinations devoid of the activities of rogue individuals and criminal elements.

According to Yaro: “I have ordered commissioners of police as well as heads of tactical, intelligence and operational units to ensure adequate deployment of undercover and officers in uniform on highways, motor parks, worship centres and recreational/event centres.

“I have tasked them to deploy officers on motorbikes to monitor traffic as well as prevent traffic robberies.

“I have directed that officers should embark on visibility policing by ensuring that those on routine duties are in uniform and their vehicles marked with names of their Commands, Area Commands, Division or their tactical section for easy identification by members of the public.

“I urge the officers deployed for such duties to always respect fundamental human rights whilst discharging their duties as the IGP monitoring unit section has been deployed to checkmate their activities.’’

The AIG noted that the zonal command would not fail to sanction and punish appropriately any officer or unit/squad disrespecting fundamental human rights or flouting orders of the zonal command.

Yaro, therefore, felicitated with the Christian community as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and wished them a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance.