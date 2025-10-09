600 candidates bag NDDC Local Postgraduate Scholarship Award

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has presented award letters to 600 successful candidates for its 2025/2026 Local Post Graduate Scholarship Programme

The Managing Director of the intervention agency, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, presented the scholarship letters to the successful candidates on Wednesday.

Speaking during the presentation in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, he said the scholarship programme was an initiative designed to enhance human capital development in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who was supported by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; representative of Bayelsa State on the NDDC Board, Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa; and other Directors of the Commission, urged the awardees to be good ambassadors of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer described the scholarship scheme as an essential component of its human capital development programme, noting that education was the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

He observed that previous beneficiaries of the scholarship programme set enviable standards for subsequent groups, stating: “It is remarkable that 32 of our scholars graduated with distinction in Coventry University this year.”

He advised the NDDC scholars to avoid distractions to excel in their studies, reminding them that they owed the Niger Delta a duty to succeed.

Ogbuku declared: “You are the torchbearers of transformation.

“Your education is not just for you but for the millions who look up to you for hope.

“As you pursue your postgraduate studies, remember that every lecture you attend, every paper you write, and every solution you provide is a step towards transforming our communities.”

In his remarks, the NDDC Director of Education, Health and Social Services, Dr. George Uzowanne, disclosed that out of 46,240 applicants, only 600 were selected through a transparent electronic examination process.

Uzowanne said: “I congratulate the successful candidates who applied and went through a seamless selection process.”

He stated that the process of selecting the candidates was transparent, noting that competition for the scholarship programme was intense and fair.

He stated: “Through initiatives like the NDDC Local Scholarship Programme, we are investing in the minds that will shape the Niger Delta’s tomorrow.

“By equipping our youth with advanced knowledge in fields like engineering, environmental sciences, technology, humanities and management sciences, we empower them to tackle our region’s unique challenges.”

The best performing scholarship candidate, Reginald Omubo-Pepple, thanked the NDDC for giving them the opportunity to enhance their education.

Omubo-Pepple pledged that the beneficiaries would do their best to be good ambassadors for the region and subsequently contribute to the development of the Niger Delta.