60-year-old Pastor for probe over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

The Anambra State Government has called for a comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the case of a 12-year-old girl defiled by an alleged preacher in the state.

Ify Obinabo, Commissioner for Women and Children’s Affairs, made the call on Friday during an advocacy visit.

The Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria paid the advocacy.

The minor, who lived with the new generation church pastor, who also teaches at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, jumped off from a two storey building to escape from repeated violation and sustained life threatening injuries.

Obinabo said the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo had zero tolerance for rape and child sexual exploitation and would love to see that all cases of violence against women and the girl child were prosecuted.

She said: “We have commenced sensitisation programmes for women, the girl child and young boys, to avert abuse of the younger generation.

“We also call on groups and faith-based organisations as well as churches to teach morals and embrace the culture and traditions of the society for posterity.”

On her part, Nkiru Nwagbo, President of the Ultimate Businesswomen and Farmers Association of Nigeria, said that the body would leave no stone unturned until the victim got justice.

Nwagbo expressed delight that the suspect had been remanded at the Correctional centre in Awka to soon appear before the court.

She said: “The minor, who is from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra Atate, said that when she could not bear the rape, at about 9:30pm on that fateful day, she jumped down from a two storey building and broke her leg in the process.”