60-year-old man killed in Edo midnight fire

The Edo State Police Command says it is investigating the cause of a midnight fire on Sunday that killed a 60-year-old man, Etebet Oyemara, at his residence on Benso Street, off Okhoro Road, Benin City.

The Spokesman of the command, Moses Yamu, said the man’s wife also sustained severe burns in the fire that occurred on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said Oyemara, who was an usher at a church in the area, died while attempting to salvage property from the raging fire.

According to one of the tenants, his wife, who sustained severe burns in the incident, is currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The tenants said Oyemara, his wife, and other occupants were trapped indoors as the fire spread rapidly, leaving them with little time to escape.

The tenant said: “While other tenants managed to flee, Oyemara was caught in the inferno in his bid to save household items.

“The blaze, which consumed valuables worth millions, reportedly left many tenants homeless.”

The tenants appealed to the Edo Government and well-meaning Nigerians for urgent support.

It was gathered that a mass was held on Monday in memory of Oyemara, while arrangements were on to convey his remains to his hometown in the eastern part of the country.

Officials from the state Fire Service and that of Guinness Nigeria Plc were said to have put out the fire.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']