A 60-year old Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Edmond Nwagbal, was on Saturday burnt beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnew ichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, The Nation is reporting.

The Nation gathered that the inferno, which occurred around 4am, affected parts of the church’s residential building.

The deceased was said to be indoors when he was engulfed by the mysterious fire.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

Mohammed said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

According to him: “Today 16/11/19 at about 04:00am, there was a fire outbreak at St.Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnew ichi in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“The inferno which cause is yet to be ascertained affected part of the Church residential building. As a result the parish priest one Rv Fr.Edmond Nwagbala ‘m’ aged about 60yrs was burnt beyond recognition inside his room at same premises.

“Police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO visited the scene and Fire Service department was equally alerted, they responded promptly and put off the fire before it escalates.

“Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor and corpse deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Chief Fire fighter of the state, Engr. Martin Agbili, also confirmed the incident.

Agbili said: “Our men of were deployed immediately to the fire scene and we have contained the situation.”

The Nation.