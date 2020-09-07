An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, Plateau State on Monday sentenced a 60-year old cashier, Yakubu Mekodo, to 15 years imprisonment for embezzling N9.1 million.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced the cashier following his guilty plea to embezzlement charge.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N150,000 or spend five years in prison.

He also ordered that the convict to pay N8.5 million as compensation or spend another 10 years in prison.

The judge said the punishment would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Nigeria Police Area Command office in Jos on January 6, 2015 by Azuatalam Osigwe of Vital Foam Jos, the complainant.

Dabit said the convict in a confessional statement said he used part of the money to buy two cars and other personal things.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 322 and 309 of the Penal Code law.