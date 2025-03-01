60 burnt to death in Kwara accident

No fewer than 60 persons have been reported burnt to death in an accident at Oko-Olowo along the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway in Kwara State.

According to available information, the accident happened on Friday at about 8:30am, with Kwara State Fire Service arriving at about 10:30am.

The trailer carrying fertilizer was said to have tried overtaking the petrol laden truck, with the two vehicles making contact by the sides, thus sparking the fire.

Post Views: 1