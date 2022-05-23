6 ships with petrol, other items waiting to berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Monday said six ships that have arrived at Laos ports are waiting to berth with petrol, bulk sugar and soya bean meal.

NPA, in its Daily Shipping Position, announced that another 25 ships at the ports are discharging fuel, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk salt, bulk sugar and frozen fishes.

Other ships are also discharging base oil, bulk fertilizer, steam coal and automobile gasoline, it said.

Meanwhile, 16 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected from May 23 to June 5.

The authority said that the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex, indicating that they are carrying frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, and butane gas.