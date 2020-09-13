The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has called on public relations practitioners and digital communication enthusiasts to register for the fifth Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit, virtual edition, themed: “Shaping Virtual Brand Experience,” holding from October 21 to 22, 2020.

The standard fee was N120,000 per participant pre-COVID-19.

However, after the government directive on social distancing to manage the pandemic, the fee for this edition is N60,000.

There is a discount of N10,000 for payments received before close of business on October 9, 2020.

There is also a bulk 10 per cent discount for organisations registering more than three participants.

Interested marcomms professionals can visit the Lagos NIPR website: http://lagos-nipr.org/lagos-digital-pr-summit-2020/, to glean the comprehensive information and register for the Summit.

Presently in its fifth year, the Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit, the first of its kind and largest gathering of digital communication enthusiasts in Sub Saharan Africa, is the two-day experiential gathering of communicators focused on achieving collective intelligence to equip and capacitate communicators with high-level digital communication strategies, tactics and how-tos, so they are better equipped to work in the rapidly growing algorithmic media ecosystem.

The web offers tremendous opportunities for communicators, but to be successful one needs to grasp how the medium works, a statement by the organisers said on Sunday.

Participants earn a Certificate of Participation and the coveted honorary Lagos Digital PR Ambassadorship.

The Summit brings together senior marcomms professionals, Generation X and Millennials managing communications for government, corporate, media and NGOs to equip and expose them to contemporary techniques and glean new insights into the fast-growing digital media space for modern-day strategic communication practice.

The annual Lagos Digital PR Summit is organised in partnership with multinational technology companies specialising in Internet-related, social media and social networking services and products including leading digital communications consultancies in the world.