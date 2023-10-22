5G Sim Card: EFCC warns public against scammers’ tricks

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned Nigerians not to fall for scammers’ on the issue relating to use of 5G sim card.

EFCC gave the warning in a terse statement.

EFCC said: “This is to inform all the citizens that the Mobile Sim Card 5G service has started. This is something you already know, some miscreants of cybercrime will call your mobile and tell you to update your Sim card from 4G to 5G and you will get an OTP”.

The agency warned: “PLEASE, DO NOT provide the OTP sent to you.”

EFCC restated: “If you tell them the OTP number sent by them, they will transfer all the money in your Bank Account to their own account, so please don’t tell if any stranger asks for OTP.”