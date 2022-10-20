SWV: Senate panel kicks as Police Trust Fund spent N550m to renovate office, buy furniture

Members of the Senate Public Account Committee were shocked as the Police Trust Fund claimed to have spent N500 million to renovate the office and procure furniture in its office from N3.2 billion collected from Service Wide Votes.

The Senate had scheduled the Police Trust Fund to appear on Thursday to give details on how the Service Wide Votes was spent.

However, appearing before the Committee , the Police Trust Fund led by Executive Secretary, Abdullaahi Bala’s attention was drawn to page seven of the document submitted to the Committee on the Service Wide Votes in which it was stated how N550 million was spent on the same office with different line items .

Specifically, a member of the Committee, Senator Michael Nnachi drew the attention of the Executive Secretary to page seven of the document, where the same project was given different line items.

The controversial line items are Office furniture and Equipment – N200

Renovation and partition – N100m

Office Rehabilitation – N250m

Responding, the Executive Secretary explained that the office was allocated to them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Acting Chairman who is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia directed the agency to come with all the relevant documents related to the contracts on the renovation and rehabilitation and also come with the procurement officer before the committee by next Thursday.

He said, “Get your details, come with procurement documents and the procurement officer before us by next Thursday.”