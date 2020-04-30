A 59-year old woman, identified as Victoria Yemisi-Omoare, slumped and died on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, soon after she finished urinating by the roadside.

An eyewitness said that the woman alighted from a private car to urinate at a place near the state-owned abattoir, few metres to Radio Nigeria Progress FM, Ilokun on Ado-Ekiti-Iworoko Road.

The driver of the car, said to be a lecturer in the Faculty of Agricultural Science, Ekiti State University, Orimaye Oluwafemi, narrated the incident to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

Oluwafemi said he was going to EKSU with the woman when the incident occurred.

He explained that he was going to the institution to get some waterleaf in his farm and later withdraw some money through ATM when the woman, who was staying in his residence, and another student decided to follow him.

Oluwafemi said it was when he decided to stop by the road to take the photograph of a particular tree, which he could use for the thesis he was currently writing, that the woman decided to use the opportunity to urinate in a nearby bush.

He said after waiting for some minutes and they did not not see the deceased, he, along with the student in his car, decided to look for her, only to find out that she had slumped and died where she was urinating.

Oluwafemi, said further that the Akoko, Ondo State-born woman was a teacher at Adegbola Memorial High School, Akure and that she had been staying with his family in Ado-Ekiti before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He disclosed that the unmarried woman just finished her doctoral programme and had complained of an abdominal pain the second day after finishing a three-day fasting and prayer.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said the body of the deceased was taken to the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti by police personnel upon being alerted.

Abutu added that investigation had commenced to determine the actual cause of the woman’s death.