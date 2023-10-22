58-year-old woman brutally murdered, police begin probe

The Gombe State Police Command has begun investigation into the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman, Aishatu Abdulhahi, in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

The police, which described it as “slaughtering”, said the deceased was killed by unknown assailants on Friday.

The spokesman of the Gombe State Police Command, Mahid Mu’azu, disclosed this on Saturday in Gombe in a statement.

Mu’azu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the assailants stormed the deceased’s residence at Jekadafari area of Gombe metropolis at about 9:45pm and after killing her fled with her cellphone.

He said: “When we received the information, our men moved to the scene where Mrs Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood, and was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where she was confirmed dead.

“The Command has expressed shock and dismay at the heinous crime and pledged to do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Mu’azu said the Command has launched a full-scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and identify the murderers.

He said that the restriction of movement imposed was still in place and urged commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators to help the police with credible information.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has condemned the murder of the woman.

In a statement by Ismaila Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe State, Yahaya ordered the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to ensure the safety and security of the people in the state.

He said: “I want to make it abundantly clear that there will be no escape from justice for those responsible for this vile and vicious act.

“Our security agencies are directed to leave no stone unturned to track down the culprits to account for their heinous action.”

While commiserating with the family of the deceased Yahaya urged residents of the state to remain calm and vigilant in the face of any threat to security.