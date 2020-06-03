A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Wednesday remanded one Moses Oloko, 57, in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Royibat Olayemi, said the defendant should be remanded due to the magnitude of the offences he committed.

Olayemi then adjourned the case until June 9 for mention.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken in court, is facing a three-count charge bordering on assault and rape.

The Prosecutor, ASP Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 25 at about 10:30a.m at Oke-Mission Area, Ejigbo.

Adegoke said the defendant was used to luring the 12-year-old girl with the sum of N100 on several occasions to assault and have carnal knowledge of her unlawfully.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 31 (1) (2), 32 of the Child’s Right Act, 2007 and Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.