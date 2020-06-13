A 56-year-old man, Jafaru Ismaila, had been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for pretending to be a Police Officer in order to steal a motorcycle.

The suspect was arrested on June 9, 2020, the Command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola, Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Saturday.

This followed a distress call received at Warewa Division that Ismaila came to the okada park in the town and claimed to be a police officer.

It was stated further that the suspect, having flashed an identity card of a police officer, seized a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number WDE 903 VN from one Felix Adeyemi and took it away towards the interchange along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

On receiving the distress call, the DPO of Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly led the patrol team and trailed the suspect, who was apprehended at Ibafo area with the said motorcycle.

On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect, an indigene of Adamawa State, has never been a police officer in his life.

It was also discovered that he stole the police Identity Card of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, which he has been using to impersonate.

Recovered from him were a DSP identity card, some police documents and the Bajaj motorcycle with registration number WDE 903 VN.

Oteyemi said the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered a full scale investigation into the activities of the suspect with a view of charging him to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.