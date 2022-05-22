56 people eating Nigeria like termites, Buhari’s major weakness — Al-Mustapha

Former Chief Security Officer to late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has accused 56 persons of eating Nigeria-like termites and holding the country hostage.

Al-Mustapha said this in an interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation on the state of the nation.

He said while he was in detention, where he was tortured and told that he would not survive, he came to understand that the 56 persons from all walks of life were richer than the country itself and that if they will decide to go on holiday, Nigeria will prosper.

On his 2023 ambition, Al-Mustapha said if he becomes president on the platform of the Action Alliance, he will take far-reaching measures, without fear or favour, to change the present state in which the country had found itself.

He said as president, he would end Boko Haram insurgency in six months.

He said his first step would be spending at least all his weekends in Sambisa Forest.

He said: “Here is what I can do in six months: people will be afraid of what will be done, but that is the only truth.

“For instance, look at the silly acts of Bako Haram.

“I swear if it is not possible in six months, I will demote all these senior officers and send them home.

“They would be prosecuted and must return the money given to them.

“I will probe them.

“If I become the president, I will live in Sambisa.

“I will stay there during weekend, holidays and see if anything will touch me.”

Al-Mustapha said President Muhammadu Buhari is a likeable person but his greatest weakness is trusting people without going back to check them out.