55th Birthday: Adelabu announces mega empowerment 

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has announced the launch of a large-scale empowerment and economic support programme to mark his 55th birthday.

The initiative, implemented through the Bayo Adelabu Foundation (BAF), continues the minister’s annual tradition of giving back to society.

However, for this year, it will be broader and more impactful than previous editions.

This year’s programme is conceived as an expression of gratitude to the people of Oyo State and well-wishers nationwide, following the overwhelming goodwill, prayers, and congratulatory messages he received on his birthday.

Chief Adelabu also described the initiative as a way of thanking Almighty Allah for His guidance, protection, and blessings in his personal and professional journey.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, the Minister expressed deep appreciation for the support he has enjoyed, describing it as both humbling and inspiring.

He emphasised that the empowerment programme reflects his unwavering commitment to giving back, investing in the people, and supporting the socio-economic growth of Oyo State in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “The love shown to me has reinforced my dedication to our shared vision of a prosperous Oyo State.

“This empowerment programme is a sincere token of my appreciation, designed to provide tangible support and create opportunities for sustainable growth for the very pillars of our society.”

The Mega Empowerment and Economic Support Programme will be implemented in weekly phases to ensure orderliness and meaningful engagement.

Beneficiaries will cut across diverse groups, including market women, traders, artisans, farmers, students, widows, orphanages, and persons with disabilities.

Faith-based communities such as the Muslim community, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional worshippers will also be included.

In addition, the programme will extend to key political structures and support networks, including All Progressives Congress women, youths, leaders, and voluntary support groups across all 33 local government areas of the state.

Provisions have also been made for major ethnic communities, theatre practitioners, as well as journalists in print, broadcast, and digital media.

The APC media team and Adelabu support groups are also among the beneficiaries.

The empowerment packages will be tailored to meet specific needs, ranging from business grants and modern tools to educational scholarships, mobility aids, group resource support, and cost-of-living relief for vulnerable households.

Details regarding the schedule and distribution modalities will be communicated to beneficiaries and the public through official channels in the coming days.

Chief Adelabu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the progress of Oyo State and thanked the people for their unwavering belief in his mission.