5,488 criminals arrested, 170 kidnap victims rescued in two months – IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force arrested a total of 5,488 criminal suspects and rescued 170 kidnapped victims across the country between June and July 2025.

The operations, according to the IGP, was part of its intensified efforts to tackle rising insecurity nationwide.

Egbetokun made this known while speaking during a strategic meeting with Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), and State Commissioners of Police in Abuja on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the Force is committed to proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-rooted policing to combat a rapidly evolving security landscape.

“Between June and July 2025 alone, we recorded the arrest of 5,488 criminal suspects involved in offences ranging from kidnapping and armed robbery to cultism and homicide,” the IGP stated.

The police also recovered 316 firearms, 2,884 rounds of ammunition, and 216 stolen or unregistered vehicles during various operations across the country.

Egbetokun highlighted several notable operations:

In Kogi State on June 23, police operatives repelled a kidnapping attempt on three commercial vehicles, rescuing 24 victims after a gun battle.

In Benue State, two separate July operations led to the arrests of arms traffickers and the recovery of multiple AK-47 rifles, a rocket launcher, and over 2,200 rounds of ammunition.

In Edo State, 14 kidnapped victims were rescued through a joint police-vigilante operation on July 11.

In Taraba, swift police intervention foiled the abduction of 17 bus passengers near Wukari.

In a cross-state manhunt, suspects involved in the January 2025 murder of Chinese national Mr. Chen Wang were tracked and arrested in Plateau and Ogun States.

The IGP also commended the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) team for rescuing 46 trafficked Ghanaians and arresting seven human trafficking suspects in collaboration with Ghanaian authorities.

In a bid to boost morale and performance, Egbetokun announced a new incentive: “Any officer who wins the IGP’s Award for Exceptional Professionalism twice consecutively will now be eligible for accelerated promotion.”

He said the policy aims to promote a culture of excellence and patriotism within the force, stressing that a motivated police force is essential to securing the nation.

The IGP also turned the spotlight on the dire welfare condition of retired officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), describing their plight as “morally unacceptable.”

“Most retired officers live in conditions that are humiliating, given the sacrifices they made in service to the nation,” he said.

“Their pension is abysmally low, often inadequate for basic needs such as healthcare and housing. This reality is creating widespread fear and disillusionment among serving officers.”

Egbetokun assured that the Force is actively engaging with the National Assembly and the Federal Government to find lasting solutions, including efforts to exit the CPS.

He acknowledged ongoing misconceptions about the reform process but maintained that the police leadership is pursuing a just, strategic, and sustainable path.

“To our retired officers, I make this solemn appeal: hold the line. Your voices have been heard. Your sacrifices are acknowledged.

“And your welfare remains at the forefront of our institutional agenda,” he said.

He warned against external elements seeking to hijack the pension agitation for political or personal gain, urging officers to remain focused and allow the process to unfold constructively.

“This is not a moment for impulsive action,” he cautioned. “It is a moment for strategic patience. Pension reform is complex, but progress is being made.”

Wrapping up, Egbetokun charged senior officers to reinforce coordination, discipline, and public confidence across commands and zones.

“Crime does not rest. Criminals do not pause. Our strategy must reflect that urgency,” he said. “This is only the beginning.”

