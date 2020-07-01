The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 54-year-old man, Niyi Omowodun, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The information was released on Wednesday by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Oyeyemi said Omowodun, a resident of Ejigun Agbede Itele Ota in Ado-odo Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on June 29, 2020.

He was arrested following a complaint by the father of the victim, who reported at Itele Divisional Headquarters that while he was at his working place, he received a call from one of his neighbours that her daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect and that the said neighbour caught the man in the act.

Upon the report, the DPO of Itele Division, CSP Monday Unuigbe, detailed detectives to go after the man.

He was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life International Church, confessed to having had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

Omowodun stated further that he lured the small girl into an uncompleted building in the area as she was going on an errand.

When asked whether he has no wife, the suspect explained that he has separated from her since 2016.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.