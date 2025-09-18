53-year-old uncle allegedly rapes, terminates two pregnancies for 16-year-old

The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested and arraigned a 53-year-old man, Babawale Kolawole, for allegedly raping and facilitating the termination of two pregnancies for a 16-year-old girl, who described as her uncle.

The spokesperson of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Wednesday in Akure, he explained that the incident happened at the suspect’s residence at 12, Okeodunwo Street, Igbado in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Ayanlade said: “On the September 13, 2025, a 16-year-old minor, reported at the command that her uncle, Babawale Kolawole, had been subjecting her to repeated sexual assault.

“The victim further alleged that the suspect engaged in the act almost daily, and that after each episode, he would clean her private part with a piece of cloth.

“Shockingly, the suspect had also facilitated the termination of her pregnancies on two occasions.

“Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the Gender-Based Offences Unit of the command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, and diligently processed the case for prosecution.

“The suspect has since been arraigned before a competent court of jurisdiction and remanded in custody pending further trial.”

Ayanlade reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of women and children, and to ensuring that offenders face the full weight of the law.

According to him, the achievement is in line with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

He explained that the IGP reform-driven leadership continues to strengthen gender-sensitive policing, foster accountability, and reinforces strategic responses against sexual and gender-based violence nationwide.

