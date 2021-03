The Federal High Court has redeployed its judges across the 36 Divisions in the country.

The new postings take effect from April 12, 2021, according to a circular issued on March 16, 2021 by the Chief Judge of the court, John Tsoho.

It states: “Judges newly posted to judicial divisions must assume duty in such places on April 12, 2021.”

Fifty-three judges are affected by the redeployment.

The court has 77 judges across the Divisions.