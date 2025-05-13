53 confirmed killed, 244 injured in Ondo auto crashes

No fewer than 53 persons have been confirmed dead in various road crashes across Ondo State in the first quarter of 2025, with 244 others sustaining injuries in 94 recorded incidents.

The statistics were disclosed by the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, during a media briefing in Akure.

Breakdown of Fatalities: Male Adults: 39, Female Adults: 13, and Female Child: 1.

Ibitoye attributed the alarming rate of accidents to the following factors: Speeding, dangerous driving, overloading, fatigue, bad roads, host issues, impatience and disregard for vehicle maintenance

He emphasized the urgent need for all stakeholders to reflect on their roles in road safety, including: Drivers, pedestrians, passengers, Government, policy makers, engineers and road designers and Civil Society Organizations

Ibitoye urged a collective change in attitude towards road safety administration and traffic management to reduce preventable deaths.

“It is also incumbent on drivers, pedestrians, and passengers to evolve a change in behavior such that every user of the road will have a duty to exhibit a positive attitude to ensure a reduction in the occurrence of road traffic crashes,” he said.

Advice to Drivers: Ibitoye specifically admonished commercial drivers to:

Avoid drunk driving

Refrain from road rage

Reduce speeding

He stressed that adherence to these guidelines would significantly reduce road traffic crashes and save lives.

