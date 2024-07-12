52,423 apply for 7,000 teaching jobs in Oyo

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has shut the job application portal opened for recruitment of 7,000 primary school teachers after receiving 52,423 applications.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the job application portal was opened on June 25 and ran till July 9, 2024.

A statement issued by the SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, on Thursday said that the job application portal was closed after the July 9, 2024 deadline.

He said: “We are impressed by the response, which shows that people are truly keen and excited to work with Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board.

“However, we are compelled to close the portal, as the deadline had passed.

“We received not less than 52,423 submitted applications within the number of days of opening the portal.

“That was impressive.

“After shutting the portal, our team has started sorting out the applications and picking the suitably qualified candidates who will be contacted by the board.”

Adeniran, however, urged the applicants to be wary of fake news on the ongoing recruitment process.

He also advised them to check their emails and phones regularly for information on developments.

He stated that after the sorting out of the applications, the next stage would be the conduct of CBT examinations.

“The date, venue and time scheduled for each candidate will be sent through the email and phone numbers submitted,” he said.

