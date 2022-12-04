52-year-old woman drugs aged parents, sets them ablaze, flees

A 52-year-old woman, Aleremolen Izokpu, has set her aged parents ablaze in Lagos.

This was confirmed to Tribune Online by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The parents have been identified as 85-year-old Pa Michael Izokou and his wife, 80-year-old Priscilla.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday at City Gate Estate in Lusada area of Okokomaiko, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, according to Tribune Online, was reported to the police after Aleremolen fled by one of her siblings, Akugbe Izokpu.

Aleremolen was said to have sedated her parents before setting them ablaze as they slept.

Hundeyin told Tribune Online: “Information received from the DPO Okokomaiko division has it that on 01/12/22 at about 09:00 hours someone reported at the station that on 30/11/22 at about 15:00 hours that he received a phone call from his younger sister, one Osemudiame Izokpu that their elder sister named Aleromolen, aged 52 allegedly drugged their parents, one Michael Izokou, 85 years and Priscilla Izokpu, 80 years and set them ablaze while they were asleep.

“The scene was visited by detectives.

“The hospital was also visited where the injured victim and the corpse were inspected, photographs taken and the corpse deposited at the Badagry Hospital morgue.”

Hundeyin also stated that efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.





