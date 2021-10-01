52-year-old nabbed for defiling own daughter

A 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for having canal knowledge of his daughter.

According to available information, the man was arrested on September 23, 2021 for defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

The suspect, a resident of 11, Kabiru Close, Idi Oparun Bus Stop, Matogun, Agbado, Ogun State, was arrested following a report via a written petition brought to Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim.

In the petition, the victim alleged that Akinrinoye had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years old, and since then the suspect has been regularly abusing her sexually.

She stated further that all her efforts to stop her father from this ignoble act fell on his deaf ear, hence the report.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, Chief Superintendent of Police, Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from his daughter.

The commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of Akinrinoye to the Family Support Unit at Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.