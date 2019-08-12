The Police in Ogun State on Saturday arrested one Emmanuel Ikhine, 52, for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 18-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect, who resides at 6, Iyaniwura Street, Joju area of Sango Ota, Ogun State, was arrested following a report by one Yemisi Ashade who came to the station with the victim and complained that the victim came to her to report how her father has been abusing her sexually whenever she is alone at home, with threat to deal with her if she dares tell anyone about it.

She stated further that she can no longer bear the sexual assault, hence she confided in her.

Upon the report, the DPO, Sango Ota, Godwin Idehai, a Chief Superintendent of Police, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, Ikhine made a confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of the victim long before now since he has separated with his wife.

The victim, who claimed to be the only girl amongst the three children of her father, explained how the suspect has been sleeping with her whenever her two brothers are not around with threat, but when she can not bear it, she reported to their neighbour who brought her to the station to report.

The victim was taken to the General Hospital where it was confirmed that she is already pregnant for her father.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

