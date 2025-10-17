51st Birthday: Ooni reaffirms commitment to peace, unity, prosperity of Nigeria, Africa

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, on Friday, October 17, 2025, marked his 51st birthday with heartfelt prayers for Nigeria and the entire race of Oduduwa globally, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the promotion of peace, unity, and national development.

In a reflective mood at the Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, the spiritual head of the Oduduwa race worldwide expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Olodumare for the gift of life, wisdom, and strength to continue serving humanity through the throne of Oduduwa.

Ooni Ogunwusi who doubles as Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) described his journey so far as one of divine purpose and service, emphasising that leadership, especially from the traditional institution, must continue to be a platform for promoting unity and fostering the well-being of Nigeria and the African continent.

This is contained in a statement signed by Otunba Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni’s Palace, on Friday in Ile-Ife.

According to the Chairman, Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), Nigeria remains a nation blessed with immense human and natural resources, and the collective efforts of all citizens are needed to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

He urged the traditional rulers and their subjects of the Oduduwa House worldwide to shun divisions and work together to overcome challenges confronting the nation.

“On this special occasion of my 51st birthday, I return all glory to Olodumare for His mercies and grace.

“I pray for peace in our nation, for wisdom for our leaders, and for prosperity in the lives of all members of the Oduduwa race globally.

“Our diversity is our strength, and together we can make Nigeria great,” the Ooni declared.

The Ooni used the occasion to call for renewed commitment to cultural values, noting that African traditions and identity remain vital instruments for social cohesion and national rebirth.

He added that culture, when properly harnessed, can serve as a unifying force among the people.

Highlighting his vision for the continued renaissance of Yoruba culture, Ooni Ogunwusi reaffirmed his dedication to youth empowerment, education, and women inclusion in leadership, which, he said, are crucial to building a balanced and forward-looking society.

The Arole Oduduwa further thanked sons and daughters of Oduduwa across the world for their unflinching support, loyalty, and contributions towards sustaining the heritage of their ancestors.

He urged them to remain united in preserving the legacy of the Yoruba race and to always project the values of peace, love, and respect for humanity.