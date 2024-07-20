51st AGM/Congress: AAAN stronger than ever-Babaeko

President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, Steve Babaeko, has described the association as an entity that is stronger than it has ever been.

Babaeko, whose tenure is winding down, gave the verdict on Friday at a conference held as part of the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Congress of the association taking place in Abeokuta.

While noting that the AAAN has encountered significant challenges, he stated that these have been overcome with the support and cooperation of all the members, which have resulted in remarkable achievements.

Among the achievements recorded since 2020 when he was elected, he said, is the appointment of the first female director of the association. This, he explained, is reflective of the association’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and one that sets a precedent for the future leadership of the AAAN.

The achievements also include the launch of AdCademy, in partnership with the prestigious Henley Business School, an initiative conceived to enhance professional development and strategic capabilities of members to ensure that the association continues to lead the line of innovation in the industry. Through strategic partnerships, he added, the association’s reputation and relevance within the industry and beyond have been enhanced via

strategic partnerships, while a collaborative and engagement culture has bred a strong sense of community within its diverse membership.

The AAAN, he equally stated, is hugely involved in the “Brand Nigeria Campaign”, which is hoped to spark the country’s rebranding journey that is proposed to begin in October.

“These achievements stand as a testament to our collective dedication and vision for the future of AAAN. We have remained steadfast in our commitment to fulfil the promises made during our campaign and today, I am proud to say that we leave our association in a stronger position than ever before,” he said.

Babaeko noted that the current economic realises necessitate an appraisal of the Advertising industry’s relevance in nation building, as they provide the basis this year’s theme: “Breaking the Mold-Creativity and National Development”.

Also Read:

The conference featured presentations on the theme by accomplished filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, and Chichi Nwoko of WHAT! Media. In his presentation, Odugbemi prescribes the use of creative storytelling, noting that countries like South Korea have used creative storytelling through media to shape their national identity.

“The global success of K-pop and Korean dramas has not only brought economic benefits, but also enhanced national pride and international influence.

“Similarly, Nigeria has the potential to tell compelling stories that can foster unity and drive development.

“By integrating the stories of our diverse tribes into our creative products, we can create a unique Nigerian story that resonates both locally and globally. “These narratives can highlight the beauty and strength of our diversity, turning our differences into a source of unity and national pride. Successful nations also harness love and loyalty to the country by promoting equity, equality, opportunity, human freedoms, and economic prosperity,” he posited.

Nwoko’s presentation also instantiated with South Korea. She prescribed the promotion of diversity and inclusion, called for the adoption of new technology to drive innovative campaigns, the use of media that match the message and collaboration.

Post Views: 0