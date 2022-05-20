51-year-old rider accused of sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

A 51-year-old tricycle rider, Gbenga Oladiran, who allegedly assaulted a nine-year-old girl sexually, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court.

The police charged Oladiran of Alimi Akanbi Street, Igando, Lagos State with a count of sexual assault on a minor.

The tricycle rider, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Superintendent of Police Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 9, 2022 at Owodunni Close, New Town, Igando, Lagos.

Eruada said the defendant, a tricycle rider, who normally conveyed the minor and her neighbours to school, had on that faithful day taken her to an unknown place at an uncompleted building on their way to school.

He said: “He pretended he wanted to collect money from someone and started kissing her, touching her private part while she was in her uniform in contravention of the provisions of Section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Section 263 states that any person who sexually touches another person without his/her consent is guilty of a felony and liable to three years’ imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, M. O. Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 31 for mention.