51-year-old man abducts four teenagers in Lagos, hides them in stadium

Operatives of the Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Austin Kanu, 51, for abducting four teenage boys.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Benjamin Hindeyin, on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Hundeyin, who withheld their surnames, gave the names of the four male teenagers as Toheeb, 16; Isaac, 16; Chukwuma, 16; and Idowu, 18.

He said they were discovered on October 9, 2022 at about 8:10pm in an isolated place within the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State by the Chief Security Officer of the stadium, who was on routine patrol and then alerted the police.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims from Ogba and Agege to Surulere.

Their parents, when contacted, confirmed that the boys had been missing since the early hours of October 29, 2022.

Suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of ongoing investigation, Hundeyin said.

He further revealed that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alabi, has enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.





