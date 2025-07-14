50th anniversary: Unilorin honours Oloyede, 64 others

The University of Ilorin is to honour 65 eminent Nigerians, including the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, as part of its activities to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

The event: “Investiture Ceremony of Unilorin Ambassadors, Distinguished Alumni and Award of Excellence,” will be held on July 16 at the University Auditorium.

This was contained in a statement issued by the school’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Sunday in Ilorin.

Akogun quoted the Chairman of the Awards Planning Committee, Prof. AbdulRasheed Adeoye, as saying that the ceremony will celebrate alumni and individuals who have excelled in their various fields, enhanced the image and reputation of Unilorin, and contributed meaningfully to its growth and development.

Adeoye said: “Specifically, one alumnus and another distinguished Nigerian will receive Award of Excellence, while 10 will be honoured as Distinguished Alumni, other 50 individuals and three graduating sets will be invested as Unilorin Ambassadors.

Also Read

“The ceremony is not only a recognition of achievements, but also a moment of reflection and pride for all members of the UnIlorin family.”

Akogun revealed that among those to be honoured is Emeritus Professor Oloyede, the 8th Vice Chancellor of the University.

Others are Dr. Tunji Olowolafe; Dr. Adeyemi Adeniji, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Prof. Temidayo Oladiji; and former Managing Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Babatunde Omotowa.

Also on the list are prominent accountant, Dr. A. W. A. Ibrahim; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade; and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap.

Equally to be honoured are the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Eniola Bello; immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah; and Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), will be the Chief Host of the occasion, while eminent legal luminary, Professor Olaolu Ali (SAN), will deliver the keynote address.

Post Views: 1