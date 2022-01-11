504MW Alaoji power plant shuts down following pipeline vandalism

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited has announced the shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant following the vandalisation of TotalEnergies NOPL Line on January 7, 2022.

Emmanuel Ojor, Head, Communication and Public Relations, NPDHC, revealed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Ojor said TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited had declared a Force Majeure resulting from the vandalisation of the pipeline at at KP41 Alaoma Etche Cluster.

He said the company had notified NPDHC that the Line Block Valve at KP38 was closed to isolate the sabotage point and depressurisation of the line, which would affect gas supply to Alaoji (Power Plant) until further notice.

He said: “As a result of this development, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd stated that Gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant was suspended due to this unfortunate event.

“Preliminary investigation to determine the extent of the damage is ongoing, and repair works shall commence as soon as feasible.”

Ojor recalled that Omotosho NIPP was shut down in December 2021 when the Nigeria Gas Company due to system wide curtailment of all gas shippers (gas producers/off takers) by the NGC “to forestall the imminent collapse of the gas grid.”

Ojor said: “NGC said at the time that the Trans-Forcardos Pipeline (TFP), belonging to NGC was breached on Dec. 17, 2021.

“That breach led to the deferment of about 250MMscfd of gas from the pipeline network, a situation that brought the network pressure to abysmal levels, thereby triggering an emergency.

“The curtailment impacted operations of NDPHC negatively with Omotosho NIPP being shut down and gas supply to GEREGU NIPP and Ihovbor NIPP also limited, thus leading to part load or low generation from these available power plants.

“The management of NDPHC hereby assures our customers that Alaoji Power Plant and others will resume power generation as soon as gas supply is restored.”