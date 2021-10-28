At COWLSO conference, Sanwo-Olu’s wife charges women to embrace growth mindset

The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday called on women across the country to embrace a growth mindset and inspire other women to emerge as policy-makers.

She also advocated the adoption of a special system whereby more women are empowered to assume leadership positions in the judiciary, legislative, and executive arms of government.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Gala Night of the ongoing 21st annual National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“As women, we must have a growth mindset to ensure that women are properly positioned to inspire other women and ensure that women are in places of policy-making and decision making. We need to have more women in the legislative, judiciary, and executive arms of government,” she said.

Describing women as bankable, dependable, and formidable, the First Lady urged participants to develop their potentials and see how to support other women and girls with the knowledge gained, so far at the conference.

“From our sessions at this conference, some of the words that kept on ringing in my head include the fact that as women, we are bankable, we are dependable, we are available, we are sustainable, we can network, we are mothers that give birth to nations, we are mothers that influence our children, we are mothers that influence fathers at home and so, there are so many potentials inside of us. We have to wake up to our innate abilities as women.

“We have realized that the sky is no longer the limit; every woman here is an ambassador in her home, in her community and so from everything that we have learned, we will not only learn and keep but we have to use it to positively influence the society,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Chairman of COWLSO, said the theme of the conference was specially chosen to ensure that women are awake and alive to their responsibilities.

“As you know, our theme this year is awake. In every aspect of life where women are, it is about time that you wake up whether you are a grandma, whether you are a farmer, whether you are a student, whether you are a professional, where ever you find yourself, it is important that we wake up and stop crying over spilled milk and stop believing that we can’t do it,” she said.

She added that as women, conscious efforts must be made to mentor the younger generation and go further to support and sponsor their ideas.

Besides, she commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his numerous support for the female gender in the state, just as she called on all men and boys to equally embrace the ideals of women.

At the event, several thrilling prizes were won by both physical and virtual lucky participants, including a N25million worth 3-bedroom apartment at Sangotedo, Lekki won by a civil servant attached to the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Olasunbo Bankole; brand new GAC GS3 SUV won by a shop owner in Surulere, Adetoro Ojora-Akintola; and a return ticket to London won by the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Amodu Mary-Ann Adetoro.

The return ticket was won by Adetoro on her wedding anniversary, a development that made Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was in attendance at the event, announce another return ticket to London for Adetoro’s husband, to pave the way for the couple to travel together to celebrate their anniversary.