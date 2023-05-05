500 rural women, traders in FCT get financial support in FCT

Beneficiaries

A non-for profit organization, Strategic Outreach Support (SOS), has given financial support to 500 rural and market women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Spokesperson for SOS, Raqaz Ivori, told newsmen on Friday, shortly after the empowerment, that the support was to complement the ease of doing business.

He explained that the SOS was a Tax Exempt and Not-for-Profit organisation that focused on providing the relevant elements of sustainable development to communities in the areas of Health, Education, Artisan/Skill Acquisition.

He added that the organisation used strategic partnerships as the necessary tool to sustain humanity.

“This Programme is tagged “Market Women Support Fund” initiative, powered by SOS and in partnership with Zenith Bank.

“Over 500 women, including food vendors, retail provision sellers, and farm produce traders became beneficiaries of the Market Women Support Fund.

“The capital funding exercise saw a very large turnout of women and women trade associations in Dutse/Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

“It started with an account registration facilitated by Zenith Bank. Over 500 unbanked women had new accounts opened and credited with the sum of N10,000 naira each.

“The funding was made available by SOS. This exercise would be extended to other area councils in the FCT, after which it will be taken to every local government area of the country,” Ivori said.

Ivory explained that the purpose of the funding support was for the renovation of existing market infrastructure and building new markets, and support with providing clean water, sanitary facilities, electricity and safe storage

Others are to support with providing small funds for market women to help their weekly contributions and expand their goods and services, stocks and sales.

“Also, working with partners on adult literacy and entrepreneurial training Programmes as well as savings and loans associations and providing daycare centres and playgrounds for children and health facilities for the market.

“Lastly, another reason for the funding is spearheading the advocacy movement of market women across Africa and the world,” he stressed.

Ivory also hinted that a seminar to promote the establishment of funding for market women to boost trade of small/medium scale enterprises, to also cushion the global economic challenges, would hold soon.

According to him, the title of the seminar is “Influencing Global Policy Implementation for Sustainable Development”, slated for Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that the seminar would have Rev F. I. Omobude, President of NCGC Worldwide and former President of PFN Nigeria, as keynote speaker and guest of honour.

“Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen and members of the local and international NGO community would be in attendance. NAN