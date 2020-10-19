The All Progressive Congress in Lagos State on Monday commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, focus and passion he brought to the governance in the state.

The party gave the commendation in a statement by their Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo.

The statement said: “The unexpected COVID-19 brought out the inherent leadership quality in the governor who led the battle from the front as the Incident Commander.

“His government provided the requisite needs in medical facilities, consumables, incentives and palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown on our teeming populace.

“Without any doubt, Mr Governor passed the true test of leadership in flying colors.

“It is commendable that the set-back and the distraction occasioned by the pandemic has not hindered the government from fulfilling its promises to the electorates.”

According to Oladejo, the governor’s guiding pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda have been impactful during the period under review.

The News Agency of Nigeria T.H.E.M.E.S refers specifically to six pillars, namely: Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance.

Oladejo said in line with Sanwo-Olu’s assurance to complete projects inherited from the previous administration, the Murtala Mohammed International airport road had been completed, while the Badagry Expressway remained his top priority.

Oladejo added that the administration had also completed Eric Moore to Mazamaza Road, while the Mazamaza to Agboju-Trade Fair end was near completion.

He added: “The Pen cinema fly-over is 80% completed. The state governor commissioned 37 new roads to mark his first year anniversary, while 500 others were rehabilitated across the state.

“1000 LASTMA personnel were recruited, trained, kitted and deployed to various locations in the state to combat traffic congestion in the state.

“Water transportation has been boosted in the state with the acquisition of 8 new ferries by LAGFERRY to bring its fleet to 14.

“Recently, eight out of the 30 firms that expressed interest in the construction of the 4th mainland bridge were shortlisted.

“The health sector continues to receive the deserved attention with the construction of two Mother and Child centres at Eti-Osa and Igando.”

Oladejo said that Sanwo-Olu had equally provided free and diverse medical interventions for 250,000 Lagosians, while another 1,417 residents successfully had paediatric, eye, dental, orthopaedic, ear, and nose and throat surgeries through the government efforts.

The spokesman said the governor had impacted the environment through the reorganisation of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority to enhance performance.

Oladejo said Sanwo-Olu’s impacts in education led to the recruitment and training 3,000 teachers and construction of 146 classrooms for primary and secondary schools among others in the sector.

He listed other achievements of the governor to include home grown school feeding programme, which fed 135,445 pupils in 976 schools, as well as investment in research and development.

He said: “The State Government executed various empowerment programmes with special attention to youths, women, farmers, artisans and public servants.

“The commissioning of the 4 housing projects at Igando, Jakande gardens, Topo-Badagry and Ikate-Elegushi goes a long way to reduce the housing deficit.

“The soon to be completed 22 hectares Imota Rice mill will most certainly promote food security in the state.”

He also commended Sanwo-Olu’s strides in entertainment industry and security.

Oladejo said: “We have a good reason to roll out the drums as we celebrate a solid foundation for a greater Lagos.

“There is no doubt that our government can do a lot more with the support of all and sundry. Our state will thrive in an environment of law and order, regular and prompt payment of taxes.”