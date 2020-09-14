The police on Monday arraigned a 50-year-old woman, Folashade Odujole, over alleged N2.4 million American visa fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and fraud.

The prosecutor, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in July 2018 at Adalemo area of Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that defendant collected N2,450,000 from the complainant, Michael Opaleye, under the pretext of assisting him to get American visa.

“The defendant converted the money to her personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

She also ruled that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Ogun State Government.

She adjourned the case until September 30 for substantive hearing.