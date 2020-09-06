A 50-year-old serial rapist, Yusuf Bako, has been arrested by operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command after he was thoroughly beaten by a mob in Bauchi, the state capital.

The development was confirmed by the Command’s Commissioner, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, in a statement on Saturday.

Bako, a resident of Yakubu Wanka Street, Bauchi, was allegedly caught raping a four-year-old girl in a mosque on Aminu Street in Bauchi.

On apprehension, a mob descended on him.

He was only rescued by the police.

According to the statement signed by the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the suspect confessed to the crime.

Bako, on further interrogation, was said to have confessed to having been arrested, tried and imprisoned in 2001 and 2015 for the same offence.

He was recently pardoned by the state government due to the Coronavirus pandemic.