An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 50-year-old man, Usman Tajudeen, at the Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Adefumike Anoma, who did not take the plea of Tajudeen, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Anoma adjourned the case until September 18 for mention.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 21 at Ikere-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo said the defendant lured the girl to his room and defiled her.

“She told her mother what the defendant did to her, and the case was reported to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor had told the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre pending advice from the DPP.