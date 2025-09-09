50-year-old man docked for allegedly assaulting LASTMA officer

A 50-year-old man, Olajide Bambe, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Bambe, who resides in Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 11, 2025, at Berger Expressway, outward Lagos.

Ikayere alleged that the defendant assaulted Dare Medahunsi, a LASTMA officer attached to Ojodu Berger Zone, by punching him in the stomach while on duty.

He added that the defendant also obstructed the officer from performing his lawful duty, thereby causing breach of peace.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 172 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until September 24, 2025, for mention.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']