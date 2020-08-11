An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 50-year-old man, Paul Nnadi, and his friend be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for allegedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The police charged Nnadi and his friend, Ayobamidele Olaiya, with conspiracy and defilement.

Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka however did not take their plea.

Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Consequently, Nwaka adjourned the case until September 17 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, alleged that they committed the offence sometime in 2019 and May at 6, Ibitoye Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, were charged with rape at the court.

John alleged that Nnadi, who is the victim’s stepfather, and Olaiya, his friend, took turns on her.

John said the case was reported at Ajegunle Police Station and the defendants were arrested.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribed up to life imprisonment on conviction.