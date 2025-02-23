50-year-old farmer found dead in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has begun an investigation into the killing of a farmer, Alfa Mustapha, on his farm in Ageri Village, near Olodo, Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola in a statement on Sunday, said the lifeless body of the 50-year-old farmer was found face-up with his cutlass beside him in the farm.

Odutola explained that the deceased had gone to his farm on Saturday morning but failed to return home.

“Concerned about his whereabouts, the Chief Imam of Ageri Mosque, Moshood Mustapha, proceeded to the farm at about 6:02pm, where he found the deceased lying dead,” she said.

Odutola said Mustapha reported the incident at the Police Outstation in Olodo at about 6:30pm.

She said that upon receiving the report, police officers from the outstation visited the scene, took photographs and deposited the corpse at the General Hospital, Odeda, for medical examination.

She disclosed that at first, no sign of violence was detected on the body due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility at night.

“However, a doctor’s assessment later revealed that the deceased had suffered bullet wounds from pellets, indicating he was shot at close range.

“Following this, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, ordered an intensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s),” Odutola said.

She urged anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to come forward and assist the police, assuring that the command would leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrator(s) to justice.

