A 50-year-old man, Azeez Agboola, was on the 31st of March 2021 arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for unlawfully parading himself as a legal practitioner.

The suspect, a resident of Oko Afor area of Badagry, Lagos State, was arrested while appearing as a counsel before Chief Magistrate B. I. Ilo, at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Agbara.

His presentation in court aroused the suspicion of the chief magistrate, who invited the police to arrest him for proper interrogation, in order to authenticate his claim of being a lawyer.

The suspect, upon interrogation by the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara division, SP Dahiru Saleh, confessed that though he studied law in the university, he had not been called to the Bar since he had not passed the Law School examination.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as possible.