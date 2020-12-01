The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State has arrested a 50-year-old driver, Abdulahi Kamarudeen, for allegedly defiling two minors aged eight and 10 years.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Eweka Edenabu, said in a statement issued in Akure on Tuesday that Kamarudeen was arrested after he defiled the 10-year-old girl on Sunday, November 29 in an uncompleted building at the Danjuma area of the Ondo State capital.

He said that investigation revealed that Kamarudeen had sexually harassed the eight-year-old girl weeks earlier.

“The 10-year-old girl told investigators that Kamarudeen was a regular visitor to the house she and the eight-year-old girl live and was a familiar face, but that on November 29, he invited her playfully, covered her mouth and nose while penetrating her from behind.

“Investigation is on-going; the confessional statement of the suspect confirmed that the semen found on the victim’s inner wear belonged to him.

“The two girls have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Annex in Akure for necessary medical examination and results indicated that there was attempted sexual abuse of the 10-year-old,’’ Edenabu stated.

He added that the two victims were in protective custody at the NSCDC’s Antihuman Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit pending their release to the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The commandant also stated that Kamarudeen would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.