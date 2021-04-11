Operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Sunday arrested one Wisdom Okoro, 50, a native of Orlu in Imo State, for the death of his girlfriend, one Enobong Udoh, 38.

Age spokesman of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Adejobi said one Blessing Pius of 46, Adegboruwa Street, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, reported to the police that the deceased was found dead in her house, opposite Meras Hotel, along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu on April 11, 2021 at about 10am.

Police operatives invited her boyfriend, Okoro, for interrogation, who confessed that the deceased informed him that she was pregnant in February and that when he checked on her in her house on April 10, 2021 at about 5:14pm, the deceased informed him that she had terminated her pregnancy.

“The statements and utterances of Wisdom revealed that he had some questions to answer,” Adejobi said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.