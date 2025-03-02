50-year-old allegedly kills second wife, arrested by police

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old businessman for allegedly killing his 24-year-old second wife.

The spokesman of command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement on Sunday confirmed the arrest.

He said the tragic incident occurred in the Fadaman-Mada area of Bauchi during a disagreement over food ingredients and fruits meant for breaking the Ramadan fast.

Wakil said: “Reports indicate that the argument escalated, leading to the husband allegedly striking his wife with a cane.

“She reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness within their home.

“Authorities rushed the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead.

“The Command has launched a full investigation and has taken the suspect into custody.”

Wakil added that the cane allegedly used in the assault had been recovered as evidence, while the deceased had been placed in the mortuary pending an autopsy.

According to him, the command’s Commissioner, CP Auwal Musa, reassured the public of the command’s dedication to justice, emphasising that domestic violence is a grave offence with serious consequences.

“The Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens while holding perpetrators of criminal acts accountable,” he stated.

