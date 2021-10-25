50 votes up for grabs as 2021 NBBF election hots up

With continued interests being generated by the 2021 Nigeria Basketball Federation elections, the Electoral Committee is leaving no stone unturned to deliver on their mandate.

The electoral process backed by a duly certified constitution by the Congress is the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian basketball.

In a communiqué signed by the Electoral Committee Chairman Dr Lanre Glover and its Secretary, Barrister Emma Okibe, the voting will be done in line with the provisions of the 2019 NBBF statute.

This announcement they said was important to put paid to insinuations over the composition and eligibility status of voters.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Electoral Committee that some people are not clear on who can vote and how many votes are available”.

“The NBBF Statute is clear on this. For the President and Vice President, there are 50 votes to be cast. 36 States Associations and the Federal Capital Territory have a vote each”.

“Elected representatives of the 6 Geo Political Zones have a vote each alongside Technical Representative, Players Union, NAWIS, Military/Paramilitary, Continental/International Rep, Corporate Sponsor and NAPHERSD with one vote each.

It was announced that the Zonal Elections will precede the elections for the President and the Vice President to determine the Representatives that will join the pool of 44 in consonance with the NBBF Statute.

The much talked about NBBF elections will take place on Saturday, 30th of September, 2021 in Benin City.