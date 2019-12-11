At least 50 of the 153 members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Nigeria, Nsukka chapter, that enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System in the institution were set to withdraw, an official has said.

Christian Opata, the Chairman of the chapter, disclosed this in Nsukka on Wednesday while briefing newsmen shortly after UNN-ASUU congress convened to brief members on the outcome of the National Executives Council meeting held recently in Minna, the Niger capital.

He said that of the 153 enrollees, at least 50 indicated interest to withdraw from the system, since they registered out of misinformation.

He said: “In this congress, I briefed members on NEC’s last meeting in Minna, where ASUU leadership insisted that IPPIS is illegal and a complete violation of university autonomy and agreement between government and ASUU.

“During this congress, 50 lecturers, who have wrongly enrolled said they will withdraw their enrollment in IPPIS immediately.”

The chairman said the congress agreed to publish the names of all the 153 lecturers, who enrolled in IPPIS in UNN-ASUU notice board so that members will know them.

“ASUU-UNN will issue queries to these defaulting members as well as forward their names to national body for appropriate sanction.

“This is because ASUU national body said from the beginning that IPPIS enrollment is a complete violation of university autonomy and illegal,” Opata said.

The ASUU boss said that the union was not bothered about Federal Government’s threat of “no work no pay”, adding that ASUU was used to government’s threats.

“If government makes good its threat that academic staff that did not enroll will not receive salary, ASUU has no option than to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

“ASUU has told government that if it wants its members to enroll in IPPIS, government should first amend the law creating public universities that granted them autonomy.

“ASUU is waiting on government’s final decision on IPPIS enrollment in public universities before the union will take its own final decision,” Opata said.