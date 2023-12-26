50% Transport Fare Discount: Benefiting passengers rise in Abuja

The Federal Government said many passengers were recorded on Boxing Day, rushing to take advantage of a 50 percent discount in public transportation fares as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation, Transportation Palliatives, Monitoring Situation Room, revealed this, on Tuesday.

A press release signed by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Ministry, indicated that at Jabi Motor Park on Boxing Day, three Borno Express Buses of 16-passenger sitting capacity loaded and got 54 all passengers on their manifest refunded half of the fare they paid to Maiduguri from Abuja.

The Monitoring team got involved to create the awareness in Borno Express Park, Jabi, Abuja.

Oyetomi stated that the Manager of Borno Express at Jabi Park, Muhammad Ali pleaded that his State, Borno is the home state of the Vice President and the Federal Government largess should be extended to his people.

He added: “At Kano line Park, also in Jabi, passengers that boarded three (3 Nos) of the transport company’s vehicles leaving for Kano from the Park, after the monitoring team ensured that they benefited from 50%discount, stated that this direct dividend of democracy from their leader, is what they will be looking forward to at another festive period, especially Sallah. “Times are hard. I wouldn’t have been able to travel, but when I heard about this programme, I did a quick addition and subtraction and see that with less than N3,000, I can get to Kano. I made my decision and I have been paid”, one of the Kano-bound passengers who spoke in Hausa stated on record.

“Monitors observed that there’s now a high-level awareness on the path of Nigerians so much so that every passenger, irrespective of the route or bus company operator they patronise, demanded the Jagaban palliative as of right.

“Gombe line at Jabi Motor Park, operated an 18-Seater Capacity bus to Damaturu on Boxing Day with all the 18 passengers refunded 50% of their t-fare.

“Yobe Line operated one (1) bus with 14-Passenger capacity. All the 14 passengers were refunded 50% discount on t-fare paid.

“Kwara Express in Jabi operated a Sienna Bus with passenger capacity of 7-persons who got a refund of 50% transport fare paid.

“That of Kwara begins the monitoring of the discount implementation for the North Central Zone and especially for Kwara-bound passengers noting that their Governor, Abdurahman Abdurazaq is the Chairman of Governors’ Forum. His citizens should not fail to avail this presidential palliative”.

Oyetomi pointed out that the implementation starting point of the discount was done with modest persuasion from Hamza Omolade, the Manager of the operation of Kwara Express who was on ground at Jabi Park on Boxing Day.

Oyetomi said: “Positive comments about the 50%discount and commendations for the administration of President Bola Tinubu could be heard from the likes of Naomi Barnabas and Mansur Waziri, Muhammad Waziri, Abubakar Ibrahim, Babagana Imam and Muhammad Ali (around Borno Express Park at Jabi, Abuja); Olawoju Obafemi (around Kwara Express Motor Park at Jabi, Abuja); as well as the likes of Muktar Abubakar (around Kano line Park at Jabi, Abuja); Sanni Magaji (around the Yobe Line Motor Park at Jabi, Abuja, Hamza Omolade (around Kwara Express Motor Park at Jabi, Abuja) and Surajo Abubakar, around Gombe Line Park at Jabi, Abuja.

“It is worth mentioning that Federal Government Officials who are at the apex of managing the 50% Discount on t-fare during the yuletide as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR have to be reviewing the strategy for implementation as intel comes to them from different parts of the country with the sole objective of being fair in its implementation. There were therefore more routes application and redistribution of target numbers of passengers for the programme with repeated strategy/review meetings and brainstorming.

“The FG-Monitoring Team from the Transportation Ministry still remains on ground at Kubwa and at Mararaba Parks in Abuja where passengers who benefited from the discount.

“’From God is Good Motors (GIGM) Kubwa Park, 12 passengers bound for Ikotun in Lagos got the 50% discount refund before setting off on their journey.

“A vehicle with plate number JRT-140ZY operated by GIGM from its Mararaba (Abuja) Park had all its 8-passengers who were heading for Lagos, also got reimbursed with 50% discount on t-fare paid”.

In all on the Boxing Day, Oyetomi confirmed that a total of 48 passengers to Borno; 54 to Kano; 14 to Damaturu; seven to Ilorin; 12 to Ikotun as well as another eight to Lagos and the FG Monitoring Team was able to observe the passengers paid a 50 per cent discount of the transport fares to their different destinations, especially with the working agreement between luxury bus owners’ association and different transport company operators in Abuja.