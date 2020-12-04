Alhaji AbdulKarim Sirika, Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, said on Friday that about 50 persons had lost their lives in various fire outbreaks in Katsina State in 2020.

Sirika made the disclosure at a media briefing in Katsina, adding that the review of the fire incidents was from January to date.

He said the fire fighters rescued 95 persons and saved property estimated at millions of Naira during the period under review.

According to Sirika, the fire service department received over 906 fire calls during the period.

The Commissioner said the government had spent N10.7 million on the purchase of fire fighting equipment, chemicals and uniforms for fire officers.

“N15.6 million was also expended on the repairs and servicing of 11 Fire Engines to enhance operations of fire fighters in the state,” the commissioner said.

Sirika further said the government purchased communication gadgets and complete sets of audiovisual siren for fire service stations at N6.8 million.

He said the government also spent N2.4 million on the refilling and servicing of fire extinguishers for government establishments in the state.

The Commissioner also said the government has digitised the state’s television (KTTV), and installed modern equipment to enhance services.

He pointed out that one could now watch KTTV programmes on Android mobile phone from anywhere in the world.

Sirika further said the government spent N45 million on the installation of Hybrid Solar Powered Inverter at the headquarters of the state Radio Service and Dutsinma substation to enhance its operations.

He said the Ministry reactivated the publication of Katsina Gazette, Fitilar Katsina and Himma Newspapers for public enlightenment on government activities.

He urged people of the state to continue to support government policies and programmes that were aimed at elevating the state and improve the living condition of the residents.