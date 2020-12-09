The European Centre for Electoral Support in collaboration with the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSEIC), has trained 50 journalists on effective coverage of the 2020 local council polls in the state billed for December 19.

Manja Wilson, Deputy Project Coordinator, ECES, described the role of media as key to achieving a hitch-free electoral process, emphasising that journalists should conduct themselves as professionals, by reporting factually during the election.

In his presentation “Understanding the Nigerian Media Code of Election coverage”, Sanmi Falobi, Programme Manager, International Press Centre, urged journalists to study and apply the code, while on election coverage, especially during the upcoming council polls in the state.

He said journalists should also target under-represented groups like women, youth and persons living with disabilities, while covering the elections because effective use of the Code will contribute to credible reporting of the polls.

“Also ensure factual, accurate reporting of the electoral process, and do not solicit or seek bribes, while reporting political matters”, Falobi said.

Alh. Saidu Awak, the Executive Chairman GOSEIC, commended ECES for their support in promoting the electoral process by building the capacity of stakeholders to enable them execute their mandates.

In a goodwill message, Malam Saidu Malala, Chairman, Gombe State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, assured the organizers of the workshop that the participants would imbibe the lessons and report the elections diligently.

He said journalists in the state were ready to support any effort aimed at free, fair and credible elections in the state.